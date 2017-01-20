Man killed in confrontation with Caroline deputies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly confrontation between a man and Caroline County Sheriff's deputies.

Deputies responded to a "verbal domestic call" on Long Branch Road at about 8:30 Thursday night.

"When law enforcement responded they encountered a male subject with a firearm," Virginia State Police Sgt. Steve Vick said in a press release. "The subject was subsequently shot by a Caroline County Sheriff’s Deputy."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and no law enforcement was injured.

The man's name has not yet been released.

At the request of Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is investigating the incident.

"Upon completion of the State Police investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney for final review and adjudication," Sgt. Vick said.

