No murder charges yet for suspect at center of violent crime spree

PETERSBURG, Va. – The family of Minnie Woodard, the 76-year-old pastor’s wife last seen alive Wednesday, believe the body found in Chesterfield is her – but no positive identification has been made yet.

Kristopher Jones, a suspect who police said abducted Alfred Woodard, sits in a jail in Hampton Roads.

Arrested Thursday morning in a Lowe’s parking lot in Norfolk, Jones is currently charged with abduction, robbery, carjacking and grand larceny.

Shortly after his arrest, police located a body behind a vacant property in Chesterfield, along River Road. Police sources tell CBS 6 that Jones was cooperating with police and told them where he left a body.

Woodard’s death isn’t the only one that police investigating his involvement with; Jones girlfriend was found dead Wednesday night. Fifty-two-year old year Janice Lugo was found dead in her home, which is one block away from the Woodwards home on Jefferson Avenue.

Multiple jurisdictions are piecing together the perplexing puzzle of a violent crime spree.

It began Wednesday when police said that Jones abducted Mr. Woodard and attempted to have him withdraw money, first from his ATM and then from within the Bank of America on S. Crater Road in Petersburg. The intervention of bank employees may have saved Woodard’s life.

Jones left Woodard at the bank. His next moves are unknown, and it is unclear how Minnie disappeared. Mr. Woodard believed she was at the home, but police found a knife and blood at the scene.

A police chase of Jones, driving in Woodard’s vehicle, didn’t last long and Jones drove away.

Later that afternoon a robbery was attempted at a convenience store a half mile away from where the body was found the next day.

Then a welfare call made by Lugo’s family led police to the discovery of her body – adding another puzzling element to an already complex and twisted story.

"Every detective in the City of Petersburg has been involved and we've had assistance from several outside jurisdictions,” said Detective James Darrington, with Petersburg Police. "

For now, no more charges have been filed against Jones. Police wait on an identification of the woman family believes is Mrs. Woodward. And the wait on the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death for Lugo.

"We have determined that Jones is familiar with the property,” Darrington said of the property on River Road.

Jones has a history in Petersburg courts, including pleading guilty to felony unlawful wounding and felony breaking and entering back in 2004. He served 12 months in Jail for the unlawful wounding. In both cases the court was concerned about his mental health.

Police said he will be brought to Petersburg likely sometime next week.