Sneak Preview of ‘Outsiders’ Season 2

RICHMOND, Va. – Host Jessica Noll recently caught up with Executive Producers of popular WGN America show ‘Outsiders’ Peter Mattei and Peter Tolan along with a few stars of the show to get the inside scoop on the upcoming season. Season 2 of ‘Outsiders’ premieres on Tuesday, January 24th at 9 pm on WGN America. For more information you can visit http://www.WGNamerica.com