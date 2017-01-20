× Follow President Donald Trump’s new Twitter account here

Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States Friday during a time-honored inauguration ceremony that encapsulated the peaceful transfer of power that is a hallmark of American democracy.

On a raised platform on the flag-draped West Front of the Capitol, Trump placed his left hand on one Bible that dates from his childhood and another that belonged to Abraham Lincoln and raised his right hand in the air as he promised to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

Prior to his oath, Vice-President Mike Pence took his oath.

The official swearing in ended right at noon.

At that time, two new Twitter accounts became available to follow.

President Donald Trump is known for high-volume tweeting from his account @realdonaldtrump, which has over 20 million followers.

He can now be followed at his POTUS account, here.

Vice President Pence’s account was initially locked but is now open. You can follow him here.

Neither account has tweeted yet.

The last tweet from Mr. Trump as the morning of the inauguration.

It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES – THE WORK BEGINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

Outgoing President Barack Obama tweeted the American people in his final hours as head of state promising to continue his work with them and unveiling a new website.

“It’s been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man,” he said.

I'm still asking you to believe – not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 20, 2017

His post-White House website, Obama.org, features a request form for scheduling events and a page for fundraising.

“As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at Obama.org,” he tweeted.

“I won’t stop; I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love,” Obama also tweeted.