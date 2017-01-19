Surveillance video shows thief swiping package off Fan front porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond police are looking for a man who was captured on surveillance video stealing a package off a front porch in the Fan.

Police say a homeowner in the 1500 block of Park Avenue discovered he did not receive his anticipated package, when he reviewed his home surveillance footage he made a startling discovery.

The video shows an unknown male walk onto the porch and take a box. The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The surveillance footage also showed the same suspect approaching a neighbor's home and taking their mail.

The suspect is described as a white male with brown hair and a medium build who at the time was wearing a khaki sweater, dark pants, brown shoes and a dark baseball cap and a medium colored backpack.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has any information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Greg Sullivan at (804) 646-1950 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.