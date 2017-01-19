The Annual Richmond Fishing Expo is back!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - It’s the catch of the weekend! Aquatic Education Coordinator Chris Dunnavant, from the Virginia Department of Game & Inland Fisheries, joined us during our LIVE show to share the details behind the event. The Richmond Fishing Expo kicks off this weekend on Friday, January 20th at the Doswell Meadow Event Park from 10 am to 7 pm, on Saturday, January 21st from 9 am to 7 pm and again on Sunday, January 22nd from 10 am to 5 pm. For more information you can visit http://www.richmondfishingexpo.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND FISHING EXPO}