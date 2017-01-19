× New BBQ joint in the works for Staples Mill area

HENRICO, Va. — After a couple years on the open road, a pair of local food truck operators is firing up their first brick-and-mortar location.

Gordon and Lori Taylor, owners of Henrico-based Firehouse Bar-B-Que food trucks, are preparing to launch their Smoke Pit Grill in the Kroger-anchored Staples Mill Marketplace shopping center at 9074 Staples Mill Road.

The Taylors are targeting an April opening for the 2,700-square-foot restaurant, near the intersection with Hungary Springs Road.

“We are very fortunate to be a part of this commercial community,” Lori said of the tenant lineup at Staples Mill Marketplace. “This is a major step for us, and we’re excited to be doing it here.”

The married duo chose Staples Mill over a couple sites in Short Pump because of the territory’s limited selection of sit-down dining options.

Smoke Pit Grill plans to seat about 120 people, with 60 seats on the patio and the rest inside, Gordon said.

The location also will double as a commissary and prep kitchen for its Firehouse Bar-B-Que food truck brand, which the couple said will continue to operate.

“Having this permanent space is really going to help us grow,” Gordon, who will serve at Smoke Pit Grill’s pit master, said of its food truck operation. “We plan to keep the two brands and run them separately.”

The Taylors plan to invest about $250,000 in private funding and financing to outfit the space with dining furniture, smokers, grills and cooler space.

