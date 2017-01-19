Where is Minnie? Search continues for missing woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Minnie Woodard remains missing, despite the fact the man believed to be responsible for her disappearance was arrested.

Woodard, 76, was last seen Wednesday morning before her husband Alfred was carjacked and abducted from outside their South Crater Road home in Petersburg.

Mr. Woodard was forced to drive to a bank where he was able to escape his capture. The carjacker drove off in Woodard's vehicle.

When police went back to the Woodard's home to investigate, Minnie was gone.

The suspected carjacker, Kristopher Jones, was arrested Thursday in Norfolk.

"The 2008 BMW has been recovered and the whereabouts of Minnie Woodard at still unknown," Petersburg Police Lt Greg Geist said. "Police are still actively looking for Ms. Woodard."

This is a developing story.