× Man killed outside Henrico townhouse

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the man killed on Dominion Townes Terrace as Lamont Cornelius Baldwin, 36, of Henrico.

Baldwin was found dead outside a Henrico town home after police were called to the community, off Creighton Road and North Laburnum Avenue, at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“The motive is unknown and detectives are continuing their investigation,” a Henrico Police spokesman said.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or Mr. Baldwin, can submit a news tip here.

Henrico Police are looking for information to solve this crime.

Tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.