× Woman, 76, missing: Search for abduction suspect hits Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The search for clues into the disappearance of a man whose girlfriend was found dead in her home has taken police to Chesdin Road near the Chesterfield-Petersburg line.

Both Virginia State Police and Chesterfield Police have responded to the area near the Appomattox River Water Authority. Law enforcement was seen searching the woods.

Police have been looking for 32-year-old Kristopher Jones since Wednesday.

In addition to the discovery of his girlfriend Janice Celeste Lugo’s body, police said Jones was a suspect in a Wednesday morning abduction and carjacking.

Minnie Woodard, 76, who was last seen Wednesday, remains missing Thursday morning.

The situation began Wednesday morning when police were called to the Bank of America in the 1900 block of S. Crater Road in Petersburg.

There they met Minnie Woodard’s husband who said a man — believed to be Jones — forced him into his own SUV outside his S. Jefferson Street home.

Mr. Woodard was then forced to drive to a Dinwiddie ATM. When the suspect learned Mr. Woodard could not get money from the ATM, Woodard said Jones made him drive to the Bank of America to get cash.

“Apparently, he alerted a teller at the bank that he was under some type of duress. And they, in return, called the police,” Petersburg Police Capt. Brian Braswell said.

Before police arrived, Jones drove off in the Woodard’s vehicle.

Petersburg Police later spotted the black four-door 2008 BMW 7 sedan with Virginia handicap tags 435-027, and gave chase.

The pursuit headed toward Dinwiddie, then to Hopewell and back to Dinwiddie before it ended without a suspect in custody.

When police arrived at the Woodard’s home, Minnie Woodard was not there.

Mr. Woodard told police he believed his wife was at home and that he had not seen her since earlier in the morning.

Now her family is desperate for anyone who knows her whereabouts.

“I have faith to believe that God will take care of her and bring her home safely,” Minnie Woodard’s son-in-law Andrew Clement said.”This could be your mother, your sister, your aunt, your daughter dragged out of the house. What would you do? This is an outstanding woman.”

Warrants were issued for Jones on Carjacking, Abduction, Attempted Armed Robbery and Grand Larceny charges.

Additionally, police sources said Jones was also involved in an attempted robbery at a convenience store in Chesterfield County Wednesday afternoon.

Jones is described a light-skinned black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about Jones’ or Woodard’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or 804-863-2700.