Driver ejected after jeep flips on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person has been transported to the hospital after a jeep ran off the road and flipped on the ramp between Powhite Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County.

Police said they received a call for a single vehicle crash at 8:59 p.m. They say it is unclear what caused the driver to veer off the roadway and flip the jeep.

During the crash, the driver of the jeep was ejected from the vehicle.

That driver was uninjured. A passenger in the vehicle was transported to Chippenham Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash. There is no word on charges at this time.

