RICHMOND: A magical evening with some your favorite Disney characters On Ice. Disney On Ice Dare To Dream brings to life some of Disney’s well-loved fairy tales and princess stories to the Richmond Coliseum Thursday through Sunday.

Hosted by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the take you through four of favorite Disney Princesses that include Cinderella, Rapunzel, Snow White and Tiana. The production is filled with memorable music and high energy routines. Disney On Ice Dare To Dream opens Thursday at the Richmond Coliseum and runs through Sunday. Show times are 7 pm Thursday and Friday, 1 pm and 5 pm Saturday and 11 am and 5 pm Sunday. For more information visit http://richmondcoliseum.net/.