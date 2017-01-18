× Temps to stay above freezing for awhile longer

RICHMOND, Va. — Since the arctic air left after the big snowstorm, we have stayed above freezing in the Richmond metro area. The last time the temperature at Richmond International Airport was 32° or colder was noon on Tuesday, January 10. Since 1 pm on that day, the temperature has remained above freezing.

Statistically, the coldest part of the winter (on average) is January 1 through January 21, when the normal high is 47°. The normal high jumps a degree on January 22 to 48°. The normal low is 28° January 4 to January 26.

Looking ahead, we may not see another temperature at or below freezing until the end of next week. This would make the stretch total at least 17 days above freezing. That hasn’t happened since the period ending on November 11.