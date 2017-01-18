× SUV ends up on car in 288 crash

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle accident closed lanes on Route 288 north, near Robious Road, around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A photo taken at the crash scene showed one vehicle on top of another.

Police have not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured.

Witness Meridith Mangigian, who was on her way to work, said it appeared everyone made it out of their vehicles safely.

Virginia State Police are still investigating the crash.

No word yet what caused the crash, nor if anyone will be charged.

Route 288 reopened and traffic was cleared by 10 a.m.

