Flat tire in Henrico leads to arrest on gun, ID theft charges

RICHMOND, Va. — A man changing a flat tire in Henrico was arrested after police were called to investigate.

Officers responding to a “suspicious situation” Monday night along the 3600 block of Nine Mile Road encountered 31-year-old Ronnell Dyvonne Lee changing a flat tire.

“During the encounter, Lee was suspected of being intoxicated and after further investigation, he was arrested for driving under the influence,” a Henrico Police spokesman said.

The situation got worse for Lee when police asked to see his ID.

“During the initial interaction, Lee provided a fraudulent identity,” the police spokesman said.

After police searched Lee’s car, officers made a discovery that resulted in more criminal charges.

“Subsequent to his arrest, a concealed handgun that had been reported stolen was located in the vehicle,” police said. “Lee was charged with driving under the influence, two counts of identity theft, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.”