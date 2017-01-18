× Man, surrounded by police in Radford parking lot, shoots himself

RADFORD, Va. — A man was rushed to the hospital after he shot himself following a police chase in Radford, according to police and city officials. Neither the man’s name, nor condition has been released.

The shooting came at the end of a vehicle pursuit between the man and Radford University Police (RUPD).

Police were alerted to the man by a 3:40 p.m. phone call referencing a “suspicious vehicle.” Information about the nature of the suspicious actions has not yet been released.

“RUPD responded to the scene and a vehicle pursuit began. Radford City Police Department aided in the vehicle chase, which ended in the Third Avenue Municipal Parking Lot, off of Grove Avenue,” a Radford Police spokesman posted on Facebook. “The suspect exited the vehicle and inflicted personal injury through a self inflicted gun shot wound. No police fired their weapons.”

Witness Kyle Newmiller was drawn to his window by the loud sirens.

“I heard police coming while I was sitting in my house,” Newmiller said. “I looked out my window to see a man walking casually down the street with the police behind him.”

Newmiller took a video recording of the encounter on his phone.

“He sat down with one hand in the air and the other with a gun to his head,” Newmiller said. “The whole police team ended up showing up and he pulled the trigger.”

Radford University alerted students to the off-campus incident, and assured them there was no threat on campus.

A police investigation into the incident is underway.

“No further information will be released at this time,” police advised.

