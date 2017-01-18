Police investigating apartment shooting in eastern Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot at an eastern Henrico apartment complex Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at the complex near Dominion Towne Circle, off Creighton Road and N Laburnum Ave.

Police have not confirmed the exact location at this time.

CBS 6 reporter Chelsea Rarrick spoke with a neighbor off camera, they said the victim’s wife heard gunshots and called police.

Rarrick also said someone at the scene shouted “where is my daddy” while crying.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.