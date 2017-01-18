× F-22 Raptors performing military exercises over Virginia

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — If you look up and see F-22 Raptors overhead, the military wants you to know — it’s an operational exercise. The 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton Roads will begin testing the F-22 Raptors on Wednesday, January 18.

“Exercises like this one enable us to maintain vital warfighting skills needed to defeat any enemy and protect America at a moment’s notice,” U.S. Air Force Col. Pete Fesler, 1st Fighter Wing commander, said. “We challenge ourselves with the most realistic and demanding training possible in order to provide our nation an unequaled Air Dominance capability that guards the nation and deters our enemies from aggressive action.”

While testing will mainly take place over Hampton, Newport News, and Hampton Roads, people not used to seeing low-flying military aircraft may be exposed as well. This exercise may extend “outside of normal operating hours and other abnormal activity.”

“I wish to thank the entire Hampton Roads community for the fantastic support we receive every day, and I appreciate their patience during this exercise,” Fesler said.

The military issued an advisory for increased jet noise near the base through the conclusion of testing on Friday.