Man shot near Richmond elementary school

RICHMOND, Va -- One person was taken to the hospital after being found shot just a a block away from Swansboro Elementary School.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Richmond Police say they were called to a shooting on the Midlothian Turnpike at 33rd Street on the city's Southside.

When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound, and rushed him to the VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the victim yet.

#BREAKING Shooting just block away from Swansboro Elem at 1:25am Wed; man rushed to hospital; crash a mile away may be related #RVA @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/pHdZZq9iN5 — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) January 18, 2017

While police were still at the scene of the shooting, they say a car sped off and crashed about a mile away, at Westover Hills Boulevard and Crutchfield Street.

By the time officers got to the scene of the crash, they say the driver of the car had already ran off.

Right now, detectives are trying to figure out if the crash is related to the shooting, and are still looking for possible suspects.

Police ask if you have any information on the, call Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.

