Man found dead in Henrico with ‘obvious signs of trauma’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico Police have launched a death investigation after a man was found with dead with “obvious signs of trauma” at an eastern Henrico apartment complex.

Investigators say they received a call around 8:30 p.m. for a man down in the 1200 block Dominion Towne Circle, off Creighton Road and N Laburnum Ave.

When officers arrived to the scene they found an adult male dead with obvious signs of trauma to the body.

CBS 6 reporter Chelsea Rarrick spoke with a neighbor off camera, he said his wife heard gunshots and called police.

Rarrick also said someone at the scene shouted “where is my daddy” while crying.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.