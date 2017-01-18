× E Women Network “Think Well, Eat Well, Live Well”

RICHMOND: How to keep those New Year’s resolutions, lose weight and live a healthy life, check out this month’s E Women Network, Richmond Chapter’s, Accelerated Network Dinner featuring Dr. Linell King, Internal Medicine Physician, Author and Motivational Speaker to their monthly series. Dr. King will be speaking about Healthy Wellness, “Think Well, Eat Well, Live Well” Thursday, January 19 at The Jefferson Lakeside Country Club, 1700 Lakeside Avenue.

The E Women Network event is geared towards entrepreneurs but E Women Network member Rita Ricks says “everyone is welcome, it’s an opportunity to network with other liked mind entrepreneurs.”

Early networking starts at 4:30, to register call 804-250-5556 or to visit register visit https://events.ewomennetwork.com/event/details.php?eid=24046&ccode=VA102. For more information visit https://www.ewomennetwork.com/chapterHomePage/chapterHomePage.php?chapterCode=VA102, to watch Dr. Kings video visit www.linellkingmd.com.