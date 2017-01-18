× New restaurants coming to Innsbrook shopping center

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The site of a recently demolished gas station near the front of Innsbrook is being redeveloped into a new retail strip that’s already landed a full slate of tenants.

Burlington, North Carolina-based Belleau Wood Development started construction on a 12,300-square-foot retail property at 4101 Dominion Blvd., on the corner of West Broad Street.

Belleau Wood’s Ed Tam confirmed the company is behind the project, its first in metro Richmond. He said it purchased the 2.46-acre site last summer for nearly $3 million and demolition and construction began late last year.

Dubbed the Dominion Shoppes, the center is fully leased with a mix of regional and national tenants, including Noodles & Company, Starbucks and American Family Care.

Blaze Pizza, a fast-casual, build-your-own pizza restaurant, also is set to open its second metro Richmond location in Dominion Shoppes. The California-based chain opened the area’s first location at 12701 Stone Village Way in Midlothian near Wegman’s.

