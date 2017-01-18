3 new things you can expect at Busch Gardens this year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — When Busch Gardens Williamsburg opens for the season in March, fans of the theme park can expect a few changes and new additions.

New ride

“The Vikings are taking over this spring as Busch Gardens Williamsburg debuts InvadR™, the park’s first wooden coaster,” a park spokesperson shared.

Located in the New France section of the park, InvadR™ features nine hills, including a 74-foot plunge at almost 50 miles per hour.

New shows

If you need a break from the thrill ride action, Busch Gardens is offering two new live shows.

In addition to a yet-to-be-named new performance in Das Festhaus®, described as traditional German music and dances with a modern twist, there will also be a new show at the Globe Theatre.

“Britmania™, a new musical revue featuring British hits from the 1960s to today, debuts June 30, and will be performed throughout the day,” according to a Busch Gardens spokesperson.

New hours

When Howl-O-Scream® rolls around this fall, Busch Gardens will debut new park hours.

“New this year, the park will stay open until midnight on select dates and expand to two Thursdays in October,” the park spokesman said. “The park becomes a seriously scary place in the evenings, starting Sept. 23.”