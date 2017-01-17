× Suspect in custody after daytime shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have one suspect in custody after a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Chamberlayne Avenue, near W Brookland Park Boulevard.

Police say around 3:40 p.m. they received a call for a shooting in the 3000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. When officers arrived of the scene, they found a shooting victim and a suspect.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was taken into custody.

Police have not released the suspect’s charges at this time.

Northbound lanes of Chamberlayne Ave. are closed, but police they will reopen by rush hour.

