Police identify cab driver killed in Friday morning shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified the Napoleon Taxi cab driver killed in a Friday morning shooting in eastern Henrico.

The shooting victim has been identified as Antwan Lamont Brooks, 38, of Richmond.

Police also announced they have identified a person in of interest in the case who is currently incarcerated on charges unrelated to the incident.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that George Thomas is tied to the case and has been charged with several firearms, robbery charges, and probation violation charges. He has not been charged with murder in the case at this time.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the person of interest, but did say additional charges for the incident are anticipated.

Crime Insider sources said the Brooks was shot in the head inside the taxicab before crashing on Trafton Street, off East Laburnum Avenue, in eastern Henrico.

Investigators say Brooks was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Brooks was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the manner and cause of death.

Sources say Napoleon Taxicabs are equipped with cameras and GPS technology. The cab company vowed to do their part to help investigators.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.