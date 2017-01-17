Man wearing blonde wig wanted for Colonial Heights Walmart robbery

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Police are searching for a male suspect who they say robbed a Colonial Heights Walmart wearing a blonde wig on Sunday, January 15.
Investigators say the robbery happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the Money Center inside the Walmart located at 671 Southpark Boulevard.
Police say the suspect entered the store, approached the Money Center cashier and produced a note demanding money.
After the cashier compiled, police say the suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen getting into a silver or light colored Hyundai Sonata with Virginia license plates.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The suspect was seen wearing a blonde shoulder length wig, a dark ball cap and carrying a grey and black backpack.
He is described as a thin white male, 5’7” to 5’9”, wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes
If you have any information about this crime, contact the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or the Colonial Heights Police Department at 524-8701.