Man wearing blonde wig wanted for Colonial Heights Walmart robbery

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Police are searching for a male suspect who they say robbed a Colonial Heights Walmart wearing a blonde wig on Sunday, January 15.

Investigators say the robbery happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the Money Center inside the Walmart located at 671 Southpark Boulevard.

Police say the suspect entered the store, approached the Money Center cashier and produced a note demanding money.

After the cashier compiled, police say the suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen getting into a silver or light colored Hyundai Sonata with Virginia license plates.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect was seen wearing a blonde shoulder length wig, a dark ball cap and carrying a grey and black backpack.

He is described as a thin white male, 5’7” to 5’9”, wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes

If you have any information about this crime, contact the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or the Colonial Heights Police Department at 524-8701.