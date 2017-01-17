Man wearing blonde wig wanted for Colonial Heights Walmart robbery

Posted 6:40 pm, January 17, 2017, by , Updated at 06:42PM, January 17, 2017

colonial-heights-suspect-collage

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Police are searching for a male suspect who they say robbed a Colonial Heights Walmart wearing a blonde wig on Sunday, January 15.

Investigators say the robbery happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the Money Center inside the Walmart located at 671 Southpark Boulevard.

Police say the suspect entered the store, approached the Money Center cashier and produced a note demanding money.

After the cashier compiled, police say the suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen getting into a silver or light colored Hyundai Sonata with Virginia license plates.

Hyundai Sonata with Virginia license plates

Hyundai Sonata with Virginia license plates

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect was seen wearing a blonde shoulder length wig, a dark ball cap and carrying a grey and black backpack.

He is described as a thin white male, 5’7” to 5’9”, wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes

If you have any information about this crime, contact the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or the Colonial Heights Police Department at 524-8701.