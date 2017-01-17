× 4-year-old girl dies in Bedford house fire

BEDFORD, Va. — A four-year-old girl has died following a Tuesday morning house fire in Bedford. The child was one of six children in the home near Bedford Middle School, WDBJ reported.

Firefighters, who arrived at the burning home at about 5 a.m. Tuesday, pulled at least three unconscious people from fire.

Two other children and their father were rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, WDBJ reported. The conditions of the other fire victims has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. This is a developing story.