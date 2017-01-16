Suspect on the loose after food delivery car theft, crash: Witnesses

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a car theft and crash in Richmond’s Union Hill neighborhood Monday night.

A food delivery driver was delivering sushi to a home on East Main Street, when a suspect hopped in his vehicle and took off.

The driver told CBS 6 reporter Laura French that he just went to the customer’s door and when he turned around the suspect was in the vehicle. He said he tried to stop him, but it was too late.

The driver said he left his keys in the ignition of the vehicle.

When the driver took off from the scene, he didn’t make it very far before crashing at N 22nd St & M St, in Union Hill. The suspect flipped the stolen vehicle and crashed into one vehicle that ended up on top of another.

Witnesses say the suspect crawled out of the driver-side window of the stolen vehicle after the crash and fled the scene. He is still on the loose according to witnesses on the scene. There is no word if he suffered any injuries during the accident.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

