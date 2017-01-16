Stop by the ‘Resolution Blood Drive’

RICHMOND, Va. - This New Year, make it a resolution to help your community and donate blood. Host Bill Bevins stopped by the Virginia Blood Services annual ‘Resolution Blood Drive’ and caught up with Michelle Westbay to get the latest detail behind the event. The ‘Resolution Blood Drive’ at the Double Tree Hotel in Midlothian on Monday, January 16th from 10 am to 7 pm. For more information you can call 804-989-4438 or visit http://www.vablood.org
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA BLOOD SERVICES}