Couple wanted for sneaking 26 shoes out of Shoe Carnival

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Police are looking for a pair of thieves accused of stealing shoes from Shoe Carnival on Southpark Boulevard.

The man and woman worked together to pull off the hour-long heist on September 29, police said.

“During a one-hour period, they managed to carry out 13 pairs,” a spokesperson for Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers said.

Photos from the Shoe Carnival security camera showed the man wearing a camouflage shirt, blue denim shorts, and black shoes. Cameras captured the woman wearing a black “The Nightmare Before Christmas” T-shirt, black pants, and black-and-white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.