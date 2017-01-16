Rapid Registration is still open at Bryant & Stratton College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Classes are underway at Bryant & Stratton College, but there’s still time to enroll in classes . Campus Director Beth Murphy stopped by the Virginia This Morning studio to share the details behind the diverse programs offered by the university, and the upcoming winter semester. Bryant & Stratton is offering ‘Rapid Registration’ to students through Monday, January 23rd from 10 am to 6 pm at 8141 Hull Street Rd. in North Chesterfield. For more information you can call 804-745-2444 or visit http://www.bryantstratton.edu

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE}