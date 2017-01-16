Richmond woman killed by bullet shot through bedroom window

Jon Burkett will have more on this story on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the Richmond woman killed after she was struck by a bullet that was shot through her bedroom window Sunday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., police were called to the 3100 block of Cliff Avenue, in the Brookland Park neighborhood, for what was initially an in-progress burglary.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Karon E. Williams, 57, with an apparent gunshot wound.

“Police were told when a family member heard several loud noises from the back door, Ms. Williams went to investigate,” said a Richmond Police spokesperson. ”As she approached the rear of the home, she was struck by a bullet which entered through a window.”

Williams was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died from those injuries Sunday afternoon. This is Richmond’s fourth homicide of 2017.

A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

“This was a senseless act. An innocent woman was taken from her family for no reason,” said Detective Joseph Fultz. “We need the community’s help to bring closure to Ms. Williams’ family and get this dangerous individual off of the street. Any tip, any information, anyone who saw or heard anything can help lead us to a suspect.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Joseph Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.