Missing girls last seen at Blimpie

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. -- Bryanna Costley and Tykyah Gibbs, both 16, are missing.
The girls were last seen Sunday at the Blimpie in Jarratt at about 8:20 p.m., according to the Greensville County Sheriff's Office.
Bryanna, 5'1" and 125 pounds, was last seen wearing a black coat with brown fur on the hood and red pajama pants.
She had her hair in a long ponytail, according to investigators.
Tykyah, 5'7", was last seen wearing black leggings, a white t-shirt and a black coat.
If you see these girls, please call the Greensville County Sheriff's Office at 434-348-4200.
This is a developing story.
36.814316 -77.468313