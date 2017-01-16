Missing girls last seen at Blimpie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. -- Bryanna Costley and Tykyah Gibbs, both 16, are missing.

The girls were last seen Sunday at the Blimpie in Jarratt at about 8:20 p.m., according to the Greensville County Sheriff's Office.

Bryanna, 5'1" and 125 pounds, was last seen wearing a black coat with brown fur on the hood and red pajama pants.

She had her hair in a long ponytail, according to investigators.

Tykyah, 5'7", was last seen wearing black leggings, a white t-shirt and a black coat.

If you see these girls, please call the Greensville County Sheriff's Office at 434-348-4200.

This is a developing story.