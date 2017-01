Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, Va. --  Firefighters responded to an early morning fire Monday on Ludgate Road in Chester.

The fire started just after midnight, around the power meter base of a house, spread up the wall and in to the ceiling above the attached garage, according to fire officials.

The damage was contained to the garage and the room above the garage.

A family of four living inside the home was displaced.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.