Events kicking off in ‘the best part of Virginia’

RICHMOND, Va. - Petersburg is one of the Commonwealth’s most historic and entertaining areas, and Director of Tourism Martha Burton made a return trip to our studio to fill us in on the latest happenings going on in the ‘best part of Virginia.’ The annual Centre Hill Mansion Ghost Watch takes place on Tuesday, January 24th from 6 pm to 9 pm, on Saturday, January 28th ‘Trinity Church’ in Chesterfield is hosting a special paranormal tour from 8 pm to 10 pm, and be sure to stop by the new Farmers Market Restaurant and Bar opening on Thursday, January 26th. For more information you can call 804-861-1666 or visit http://www.petersburgarea.org
