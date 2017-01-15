Police investigate ‘shot fired’ report at Short Pump Town Center

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Police responded to a shooting call at Short Pump Town Center Saturday night, according to a Henrico Police Watch Commander. The call, which was made at about 11:40 p.m., indicated a shot was fired in the parking lot.

When police arrived at the mall, officers found no shooting victim(s).

Photos from the parking lot taken Saturday night showed officers looking for evidence of a shooting.

“Walking out to my car, I noticed a large sector of the parking lot blocked off with crime tape,” one mall worker told CBS 6. “Police seemed like they were searching for shell casings or physical evidence of some sort under the cars still parked in the lot.”

Police have not yet indicated whether they have found evidence for a shooting.

