Powhatan artist wants to deliver paintings to Obamas

RICHMOND, Va. — A 20-year-old Virginia artist who has created a pair of portraits of President Obama and the First Lady is hoping to visit the White House to deliver them, before Obama leaves office at the end of the week.

Self-taught artist Tre Taliaferro has created more than three hundred works in just two short years. Most have been commissioned, but two labors of love are hanging in public buildings in his hometown of Powhatan.

He has created two paintings of each of the First Couple, in tribute to them.

“I love the Obamas,” Taliaferro said. “You know, it’s history. They made history. Just him getting elected. I think that he stands for something good. I really just wanted to pay homage to him, especially the first black president, very historic.”

Taliaferro wants to give these portraits to the Obamas in person before they leave the White House, which may prove difficult. Obama leaves office on Friday, Jan. 20.

“I really want to be the person to hand this to him,” Taliaferro said. "And I’m really key on that. I want to be the person to hand it to him. I think that would be awesome. I would tell that story forever...”

Taliaferro has gotten a lot of support on social media, which makes him hopeful that someone will help him make the connection.