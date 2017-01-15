Suspect in Fan home break-in, car theft spotted in drive-thru line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police detectives are asking for the public's assistance to identify a man who is a suspect in a recent home burglary and car theft in the Fan.

The incident happened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 Detectives say items were taken from a home in the Fan and the vehicle was also stolen from the driveway. The car was soon recovered on the 2900 block of Woodcliff Avenue.

Evidence obtained from the investigation led detectives to a restaurant drive-thru in the White Oak Village shopping center in Henrico County. A photo from the drive-thru's surveillance camera shows the suspect in the stolen vehicle just two hours after the burglary.

Detectives say the driver and another male are suspects in the burglary.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any other information about the burglary is asked to either call Third Precinct Detective Greg Sullivan at 804-646-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

