Pedestrian hit along Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — One person is hospitalized after being hit by car on the Midlothian Turnpike.

Chesterfield Police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit in front of the Wawa in the 7500 block around 11:50 pm Saturday night.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital, no word on their condition.

The incident is under investigation.