Bishop Eddie Long dead at 63

Bishop Eddie Long — the Georgia-based head of one of the nation’s largest megachurches — has died, according to the church Long presided over. He was 63.

Long died after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer, according to a statement by the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church first obtained by CNN affiliate WGCL.

“Although his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he’s at peace,” his wife Vanessa Long said in the statement.