Man wounded in Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in a public housing community in Richmond Sunday night.

Police said officers were called to the 2230 block of Ambrose Street in Whitcomb Court just before 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still early in their investigation and have not released any information about a suspect at this time.

