Driver med-flighted in Route 60 crash near middle school

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — One person was med-flighted to the hospital after a sedan was struck by a pickup on Route 60 in Powhatan County Saturday night.

Sgt. Steve Vick with Virginia State Police said the wreck happened just before 7:40 p.m. where Route 60 becomes two lanes near Pocahontas Middle School.

Vick said a Ford Taurus was crossing Route 60 when it pulled into the path of a Ford F-350 and was struck.

The driver of the sedan was med-flighted to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries, Vick said.

The crash remains under investigation.