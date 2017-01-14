Driver charged in 6-car crash that sent 3 to hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities said the driver of a utility truck was charged with reckless driving following a six-vehicle crash in Henrico County’s West End Saturday afternoon.

The wreck happened on Parham Road near River Road just before 2:35 p.m.

Rasul Korogliev, who sent photos of the crash scene to WTVR CBS 6, said a witness told him the truck “didn’t seem to hit the breaks at all” before slamming into the other vehicles.

Henrico police officials said three people injured in the crash were transported to area hospitals. However, officials said their injuries were not life-threatening.