Thousands of kids get toys thanks to donations in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – More than 2,000 area kids got brand new toys Saturday at the 13th annual El Juguetazo. The toy drive in Chesterfield County commemorates Three Kings Day.

Lavija Martinez and her family just moved to Central Virginia. They all came out LC Bird High School for El Juguetazo to meet new people and get some new toys.

"So awesome that the community do this for the kids who is not able to get toys,” said Martinez.

"I got a Barbie,” showed one of her daughters.

The Chesterfield Multicultural Liaison helps organize the event, which has grown every year.

"Really excited. The kids get the toys they want. It was no nice and surprising. They have a lot of prizes in there,” said Martinez.

It's all possible thanks to members of the community who have donated money, gift cards and toys. Some, even donated bikes for raffles.

"It helps a lot because so many children don't get nothing for Christmas. Here, everybody has a chance to get something and they have very great gifts. It's amazing how they get together and make the children happy,” said Marina Arriola, brought her two daughters to El Juguetazo.

El Juguetazo also works as a resource fair. Leaders from several local organizations and agencies came out as an effort to reach the Latino community and spread important information.