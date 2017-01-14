Gillespie launches gubernatorial bid with statewide tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Republican Ed Gillespie formally launched his candidacy to become Virginia’s next governor Saturday.

The former chairman of the Republican National Committee kicked off his campaign Saturday with a five-day statewide tour. The candidate will then go on a four-day road trip with stops planned in every region of the Commonwealth.

Gillespie, who ran for the US Senate in 2014, said if he is elected he will rejuvenate the Commonwealth's economy through conservative policies.

"Lower taxes, fewer regulations, a world class education system that meets the needs of the workforce of today and of the future. Those policies would make us a more business friendly state, which we need to be," Gillespie said.

In addition to Gillespie, Prince William County Board Chairman Corey Stewart and State Senator Frank Wagner are also seeking the GOP nomination for governor.