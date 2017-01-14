Colder temperatures for the entire weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It certainly has been an interesting ten days or so. We started with mild temperatures, then had the snow storm last weekend. This was followed by arctic air, and a record morning low on Monday of zero.

Temperatures jumped quickly during the week, reaching 70° on Thursday and missing a record high by one degree. The 70° temperature jump occurred over just a few days.

A cold front came through on Friday, and this has brought colder air back into the region. Northeasterly winds will push cold air up against the mountains, keeping temperatures from rising much Saturday afternoon.

The colder temperature trend will last through Monday, but warmer weather will return for mid and late week. Highs will be in the 60s at a time of year when the normal high is in the mid to upper 40s.

As of now, the extended computer models do not show any signs of any arctic air returning to the area until possibly the end of the month or early February.

