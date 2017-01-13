There were 11 crashes in one week at Colonial Heights intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – There have been 11 crashes at a Colonial Height’s intersection off Temple Avenue, in one week’s time. A lane shift one week ago is considered the culprit; work is underway to install a roundabout at the intersection.

Cary Mitchell's husband was one of them. He was sitting at the I-95 intersection, early Tuesday morning, waiting to turn left on a green light.

"He looked and looked and committed to go, and right when he committed to go, out of nowhere there was another vehicle and they smashed and met and had an accident,” said Cary Mitchell. "It's always been a problem intersection, we know that's why we're getting a roundabout, but it's worse."

"We responded to three accidents at Temple and 95 within, I think, about three hours,” said Christy Archileti, with Palmer's Towing.

The problem was so bad that Colonial Heights Police reached out to VDOT on Wednesday.

"To make them aware that we had noticed an increase in the crashes at that site,” said Sgt. Renee' Walters."

Sgt Walters said the majority of crashes occurred when the green arrow turned to a green light, and cars failed to yield.

Drivers want a solution at the busy intersection, sooner rather than later.

"Green arrow and then go to red, so they can't turn,” suggested Archileti.

"Put a green arrow up there, if you have a green arrow, you can go, no more turning left on just a green light, it's a simple fix,” Mitchell said.

VDOT announced late Friday night that the westbound left turn will be by green arrow only, with a new traffic light to be installed by Saturday.

Construction of the roundabout is expected to be completed by the end of the year.