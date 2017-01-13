Richmond woman fatally struck near Broad Street bus stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A female pedestrian was struck and killed on Thursday evening not far from Willow Lawn.

At approximately 8:10 p.m., January 12, a vehicle traveling east in the 4800 block of W. Broad St. struck Sharon P. Parker, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Parker, a 44-year-old Richmond resident, was in the roadway at the time, police said. She was close to the bus stop at the intersection of W. Broad St. and Chantilly St. and witnesses told police she was waiting for the bus. This location is across from the Cook Out fast food restaurant.

Parker was transported to a medical center where she was pronounced dead at 10:46 p.m.

The RPD Crash Team responded to the scene, where they took measurements and interviewed the driver, who remained until officers arrived.

Charges are not anticipated unless the on-going investigation turns up new information. A final decision will be made in consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with any information to call Crash Team Sergeant Berkley Eikerenkoetter at 646-1707 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Citizens can also submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com or text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

