RICHMOND, Va. – Celebrity Fitness Trainer, Autumn Calabrese is the Creator of the popular diet and exercise program, “21 Day Fix.” She is the special guest that will be featured at the 2017 Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo presented by CBS 6. You can meet and workout with Autumn Calabrese Saturday, February 4th from 10 am to 4pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. For more information you can visit http://www.rvahealthexpo.com