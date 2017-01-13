Fort Lee soldier charged with rape in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Fort Lee soldier has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault at a Henrico home Thursday, January 12.

Henrico Police Lieutenant Richard Cosby said they responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 4400 block of Sprenkle Lane, which is off Staples Mill Road, and not far from the Henrico County Jail.

That Thursday visit resulted in the police charging 24-year-old Travis Jermaine Godfrey with rape.

CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit confirmed Godfrey is a soldier stationed at Fort Lee.

A spokesperson there confirmed he is a Private First Class with the Headquarters 832 Ordinance Battalion.

Hipolit asked the Henrico Sheriff’s Office to ask Godfrey if he would be willing to talk to us from inside the jail, but Godfrey declined her request.